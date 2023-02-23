"Was a special experience" - Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Saudi Arabia founding day with Al-Nassr teammates

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo recently posted a video of him celebrating the Saudi Arabian founding day with his teammates. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be seen wearing a traditional Middle-Eastern dress as he enjoyed the special occasion with the rest of the team.

February 22 is celebrated as Saudi Arabia's founding day and is marked as a national holiday. Here's what he wrote in his latest post:

"Happy founding day to Saudi Arabia. Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @AlNassrFC."

"Happy founding day to Saudi Arabia. Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @AlNassrFC."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent after mutually terminating his Manchester United contract in November. The Portuguese forward has since regained his form, scoring five goals and providing two assists in five games for the Saudi Pro League club.

Rudi Garcia's team are currently atop the SPL table, with 40 points from 17 matches. While they are level on points with Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab, the Riyadh-based side have a superior goal difference.

WB heavyweight champion Tyson Fury recently made an interesting claim about his half-brother Tommy Fury and Cristiano Ronaldo. Tommy is set to face YouTuber turned pro-boxer Jake Paul inside the squared ring this weekend.

"The Gypsy King", who is perhaps the greatest boxer of the modern era, recently revealed that he has asked Tommy to become Cristiano Ronaldo's personal trainer and not leave Saudi Arabia if he loses to Paul.

Tyson Fury said (via GOAL):

"I have told Tommy that if he loses he has to stay over in Saudi and become Ronaldo’s personal trainer. He agreed. He will have to spend his losers purse on a nice little flat out in Saudi and look after Ronnie."

Ronaldo, on the other hand, will reportedly be present to watch the event at the Diriyah Arena. Jake Paul told Top Rank:

"Yeah, I think he's (Ronaldo) coming to the fight."

Cristiano Ronaldo did a throwback to his old skill

The Portuguese superstar will return to action on February 25 as Al-Nassr take on Damac in an SPL away clash.

