"Was a tough challenge for me" – Barcelona star Lamine Yamal names Real Madrid rival as toughest defender he's faced in his career

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has named Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy as the toughest opponent he has encountered in his professional career so far.

During a recent chat with Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Yamal was asked to name the defender whom he struggled to play against. He responded (h/t X/@MadridXtra):

"In the Spanish Super Cup final, Ferland Mendy was a tough challenge for me."

Yamal, who made his Blaugrana debut in April 2023, featured for 29 minutes in the 4-1 Supercopa de Espana final defeat against Real Madrid earlier this January. He replaced Sergi Roberto in the second half but struggled to impress against Mendy, who started the clash.

Mendy, who joined his club for €48 million from Lyon in 2019, has started 24 of his 28 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos this campaign. The 28-year-old has helped his team register 10 clean sheets so far, finding the back of the net once along the way.

Yamal, on the other hand, has relished a breakout season for Barcelona this time around. The 16-year-old has contributed six goals and seven assists in 39 games across competitions, including 20 starts, so far.

Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal reveals key difference between Barcelona and his club

During a recent chat with Spanish radio station Partidazo COPE, Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal was asked to opine on Barcelona leaning heavily on youngsters this season. He replied (h/t Football Espana):

"Barça use more academy players than Madrid? I think the real difference is the financial situation of each club. When you're not doing well financially, you have to use the academy. And when you're Madrid and you can sign Jude Bellingham, you sign him."

Owing to their ongoing financial problems, Barcelona have used a number of their academy graduates this season. The likes of Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez, and Hector Fort have all contributed to their boyhood team's performances in the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid secured Jude Bellingham's signature in a deal worth up to €134 million from Borussia Dortmund past July. They are atop the 2023-24 La Liga table with 72 points, eight ahead of the Blaugrana, from 29 matches on the back of Bellingham's outings.

Bellingham, who graduated from Birmingham City's academy, has enjoyed a great first season at Real Madrid so far. The 20-year-old has recorded 20 goals and nine assists in 31 matches for his club this season.

