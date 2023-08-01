"Washed and brings politics into sport", "Spews toxicity" - USWNT fans destroy Megan Rapinoe for underwhelming performance against Portugal 

USWNT fans slammed Megan Rapinoe for her performance against Portugal in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday. The US only managed a goalless draw to finish second in Group E with five points from three games.

The USWNT arrived at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand looking to become the first team to win three straight titles but finished behind the Netherlands in their group.

While they saw less of the ball against Portugal, with 44% possession, the US had six shots on target. However, the four-time world champions failed to find the back of the net. Rapinoe bore the brunt of criticism, with one fan tweeting:

"Rapinoe is all about herself. She plays only for herself - she was a terrible sub to bring on today. She’s #washed and brings politics into a sport that cares nothing about her “views.” Rather than play the game, she makes herself a “martyr” and spews toxicity. Her commercial."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after the USWNT's performance against Portugal:

Flux Capacitor @MollyCCat @thekidfromLowes Rapinoe is all about herself. She plays only for herself - she was a terrible sub to bring on today. She’s #washed and brings politics into a sport that cares nothing about her “views.” Rather than play the game, she makes herself a “martyr” and spews toxicity. Her commercial 🤦‍♀️

The Tape Farm @TheTapeFarm @USMNTCORNER Literally every time Rapinoe touched the ball it led to a turnover. That is no exaggeration. It is literally what happened.

Facebook Inmate #678439 @Tom_Duggan11 @USWNT @Visa Send Rapinoe home and the problem is solved. She brings nothing except division.

Jay Giusto @FandomFutbol @FOXSoccer @JimmyConrad @leslieosborne @MelissaMOrtiz @KathrynA_12 Megan Rapinoe needs to never see the field again for this team

What Megan Rapinoe said after USWNT's performance against Portugal?

The USWNT's performances in the 2023 FIFA World Cup have left a lot to be desired, winning only one of their three group games.

They have a star-studded team, comprising the likes of Trinity Rodman and Alex Morgan. The results, though, haven't been upto the mark. Megan Rapinoe reacted to the draw against Portugal, telling Fox Sports:

"I think we need to be a little bit calmer. In the first half, there was a lot of space for us to play into, but it was a little bit rushed. We could have switched the point of attack a little bit more.

"We were finding the width, but we needed to open them up a bit more and draw them out, and then obviously put our chances away when we get them, but yeah, a big game coming up next."

The USWNT return to action on August 6 when they play their first knockout game in the Round of 16. Their next opponent will be one of France, Jamaica and Brazil. Fans will keep a keen eye on how Megan Rapinoe and Co. fare.