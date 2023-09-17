"Wasn't he criticizing Ronaldo for doing this?" - Fans call out Jamie Carragher as old video of him snatching phone for fan's hand resurfaces

Fans have namedropped Cristiano Ronaldo when calling out Jamie Carragher after a video of the Liverpool icon snatching a fan phone from a fan resurfaced.

The incident took place at the City Ground when Tottenham Hotspur beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in August last season. Carragher was seen furiously grabbing a phone from the fan as he made his way through a crowd at the Stadium.

Carragher holds the phone away from the fan while in deep conversation with another. The Sky Sports pundit played down the incident afterwards explaining that he had been receiving abuse from fans (via The Mirror):

“I was being escorted from one part of The City Ground to another, past some vocal fans with plenty of heckling. For me, no harm was intended from either side.”

However, Carragher's actions hold similarities to Ronaldo who was involved in an altercation with a fan in April 2022. The Portuguese icon was heading down the Goodison Park tunnel when he threw a young Everton fan's phone to the ground after a frustrating 1-0 defeat with Manchester United.

Ronaldo was charged by the FA and apologized to the fan although his invitation to attend a game at Old Trafford was rejected. The 38-year-old left United last November after a difficult second spell with the club.

The video of Carragher has hit social media a year later and Manchester United fans couldn't help but draw comparisons. One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Wasn’t he criticizing Ronaldo for doing this?"

Here's how fans on X reacted to the video resurfacing:

Carragher explained his criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo during his final season at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo spent much of his final season at Old Trafford on the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Carragher didn't see eye to eye during the Manchester United icon's final season at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner received criticism from the Liverpool icon. He famously snubbed him when greeting Sky Sports pundits prior to a match.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner had been enduring issues amid a lack of game time under new manager Erik ten Hag. His frustrations were clear throughout his final campaign but Carragher insisted his criticism over his attitude came from a good place. He told the Diary of a CEO podcast:

"It's actually (that) I've got that much admiration for him and his mental strength, I just think it's unbelievable, one of the strongest mentally because he's had that thing his whole for how good he is, Messi's on his shoulder."

The iconic forward left the Red Devils in November and joined Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr in January. He has turned back the years in Saudi with 21 goals and seven assists in 25 games across competitions.