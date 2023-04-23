"Wasn't familiar with your game" "I apologize" - Manchester United fans hail 25-year-old as 'most improved player' after securing FA Cup final berth 

Manchester United fans hailed right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka's performance against Brighton & Hove Albion in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday. The Red Devils earned a penalty shootout win to secure a spot after a goalless draw after extra time. They will face Manchester City at Wembley in the final on June 3.

The match was a tight affair for 120 minutes. Both Manchester United and Brighton converted all of their first six penalties before Solly March blazed his shot over the bar. Victor Lindelof was the scorer of the winning penalty for the Red Devils.

Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, was one of the best players on the pitch. With Diogo Dalot starting as the left-back, the Englishman played as the right-back.

He successfully managed to keep Brighton's dribbling menace Kaoru Mitoma in check. Apart from that, the former Crystal Palace player was a handful moving up the pitch as well.

Before being subbed off in the first half of extra time, Wan-Bissaka made two tackles and won all six of his ground duels. He completed 22 passes and also played two successful long balls.

Fans hailed the right-back for his resurgent performance. One wrote on Twitter:

"Damn Aaron Wan Bissaka I wasn’t familiar with your game."

Another claimed:

"Wan Bissaka I apologise I really do."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Wan-Bissaka's display during Manchester United's penalty shootout win against Brighton & Hove Albion:

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praised David de Gea

David de Gea entered the clash against Brighton & Hove Albion under a lot of fire. The Spanish goalkeeper had a poor performance against Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League in midweek. Manchester United crashed out of the tournament with a 3-0 loss in the second leg of the quarter-final.

The first and third goals came from blatant De Gea errors, while he could have done better to stop the second from going in. Overall, it was a shambolic display from the Spaniard.

De Gea, however, was impressive against Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday as he made five saves. Manager Erik ten Hag hailed the goalkeeper, telling the media after the match (h/t Utdplug):

"I was very impressed with him. He made some brilliant saves. It hurt when he made mistakes on Thursday. Often when you make mistakes as a keeper you get punished. We let him down, we didn't fight back for him. We bounced back today though."

Manchester United will return to action on April 27 as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League away clash. The Red Devils are fourth in the league with 59 points from 30 matches.

