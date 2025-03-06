"Wasn’t very happy the last time he played here... today, he saved us" - Pedri praises Barcelona teammate after their 1-0 win over Benfica

Barcelona star Pedri has praised goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny for his outstanding display during their 1-0 win over Benfica. The two sides clashed at the Estadio da Luz in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday (March 5).

Hansi Flick's team were forced to play with a man down for most of the game after defender Pau Cubarsi was sent off in the 22nd minute for a last-man challenge on Vangelis Pavlidis. Despite having the numerical disadvantage, La Blaugrana held on tight and eventually found the net in the 61st minute through Raphinha.

Szczesny produced a Player of the Match-worthy performance. He made eight saves to keep a clean sheet and give his side the advantage heading into the second leg. The 34-year-old shot-stopper had a better performance than when the two sides met earlier in the group phase. The Polish goalkeeper had conceded four goals in a 5-4 away win for Barcelona on January 21.

Speaking about Szczesny after the win, Pedri said (via Barca Buzz on X):

"Szczęsny has saved us many times. Under the posts, he’s huge for us."

He added:

"Szczęsny wasn’t very happy the last time he played here... today, he saved us. Grateful to have him."

Szczesny joined Barcelona in October 2024 until the end of the season as a replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen who picked up a season-ending knee injury last September. He had announced his retirement from football a month before returning to join the LaLiga giants.

In 14 matches across competitions this season, the Pole has conceded 13 times and kept eight clean sheets.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick reacts to 1-0 win over Benfica

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick expressed delight after his side secured a 1-0 away victory against Benfica in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Wednesday. He said he was proud of how the team played after going a man down due to Pau Cubarsi's red card.

“I’m very proud of the team. After being down to 10 men in the 22nd minute, it’s a great performance from the players. We played an intelligent game. We had a good goalkeeper today, who was fantastic for us. We have defended as a unit and that is the important thing. I’m happy for them," Flick said (via Yahoo Sports).

La Blaugrana will next face Osasuna at home in the league on Saturday (March 8) before hosting Benfica in the return leg three days later.

