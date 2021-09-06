"Waste of £30m" - Arsenal player blasted by fans for international performance

Arsenal spent £30 million on Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard this summer. However, it seems like the Gunners' supporters are not happy with their latest arrival, according to Football London.

Arsenal fans on social media platform Reddit heard their disappointment after Martin Odegaard failed to impress in Norway's World Cup Qualifier game against Latvia. Some fans questioned whether Arsenal were right in spending £30 million on Odegaard. Some of the comments from Arsenal fans read as follows:

"Odegaard, horrific for Norway again. Waste of £30m."

"Odegaard stinking up the place again."

"Odegaard is having a horrible game so far.."

Arsenal have had a torrid time under Mikel Arteta despite the Spaniard winning the FA Cup in 2020. The Gunners have failed to create chances under Arteta's management, having scored just 87 goals in 61 matches. To combat this problem, Arsenal decided to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis after the 22-year-old playmaker spent 6 months on loan from Real Madrid.

However, some Arsenal fans believe Odegaard wasn't good enough to warrant a permanent move to the Emirates Stadium in the first place having registered a mere 2 assists in 14 league matches.

Arsenal have been the biggest spenders in the Premier League this summer, having spent big-money on the likes of Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale.

Many fans believe that spending big on new players has not solved any issues at Arsenal. Previously Arsenal possessed the likes of Mesut Ozil, Santi Cazorla and Aaron Ramsey to create opportunities for their strikers, which they are unable to do this time around.

Arsenal spending this summer:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ben White - £50m

🇵🇹 Nuno Tavares - £7m

🇧🇪 Albert Lokonga - £15m

🇳🇴 Martin Ødegaard - £30m

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Aaron Ramsdale - £24m

🇯🇵 Takehiro Tomiyasu - £25m



Rate it out of 10.👇 pic.twitter.com/eUiuIRSItM — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) August 31, 2021

Arsenal have had a terrible start to their Premier League campaign

Despite spending big in the summer transfer window, Arsenal have made one of their worst starts to a Premier League campaign. The Gunners have lost all of their opening three games in the league without scoring a goal for themselves.

Arsenal lost their opening day fixture to newly-promoted side Brentford before losing heavily against Chelsea and Manchester City. The Gunners currently sit at the foot of the table with a goal difference of a negative nine.

However, Arsenal have a relatively easy couple of games after the international break. The Gunners face struggling Norwich City at home before traveling to Burnley the following weekend. Arsenal then take on Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby, which could be a make-or-break game for the under-fire Mikel Arteta.

"To create a good foundation, you need time." ⏰



In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Arsenal technical director Edu defends the club's transfer policy after their poor start to the season and talks about his own role and that of Mikel Arteta...⬇ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 4, 2021

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - Ranking the 5 best transfers in the Premier League this summer

Edited by Diptanil Roy