“Waste of space”, “Please sell” - Liverpool fans disappointed with ‘unreliable’ star missing out on squad to face Brentford

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to share their disappointment with Diogo Jota after the Portuguese forward was left out of their match-day squad against Brentford. The Reds are set to take on the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium in their Premier League clash today (January 18).

However, they will be without Diogo Jota, who has struggled with niggling fitness issues this season. Since October, he has started just two games, playing the full 90 in their 4-0 FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley and 60 minutes in their 1-0 EFL Cup loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

After coming off the bench to score in the Reds' 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on January 14, he has picked up an injury. This setback has frustrated the fans, who took to X to discuss their disappointment with comments like these:

"Jota mehn [face palm emoji]" a fan wrote.

"Jota is a waste of space, 30 mins play and injured again," another was displeased.

"where is jota," a fan asked.

"Please sell Diogo jota," another said.

"We NEEEEED to sign a striker that can play every game if we need him... not like Jota.... that's one of the reasons why we f*cking must sign a new contract with salah!!!!! He's NEVER injured! NEVER!" a very unhappy fan added.

"Jota isn't reliable at this rate. Sad." one fan complained.

"Jota’s inconsistency is a problem." another warned.

"Jota not even on the bench" another said.

Arne Slot opens up about Diogo Jota injury situation at Liverpool

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has discussed forward Diogo Jota's injury situation. The 28-year-old picked up another knock against Nottingham Forest, which has led to him training away from the rest of the team.

Ahead of the clash against Brentford, Arne Slot said about Jota (via This is Anfield):

“There’s no doubt about the fact Jota is an important player for us. But he wasn’t on the training pitch yesterday so we have to see where he is. It’s not sure that he will be available for tomorrow. We have to wait and see today.”

The Liverpool head coach spoke about the extent of Jota's injury, adding:

“He felt a little bit when he came in, a little niggle, during the half-hour he came in. He could finish the game but after he complained about it. That’s why he didn’t train yesterday... It will be a struggle to have him on the pitch maybe on Saturday, but we’re hoping to see him on the pitch in the near future again.”

Liverpool sit at the top of the Premier League table with 47 points from 20 games. While a loss against Brentford will not affect their ranking, they will be looking to consolidate their position with a win.

