“Wasting all his energy” - Ex-Manchester United forward names 2 Red Devils stars who ‘look lost’ under Ruben Amorim

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Rasmus Hojlund and Johsua Zirkzee look "lost" at Manchester United. He added that Ruben Amorim is not getting the best out of the two forwards, and they are wasting energy on the pitch.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Berbatov stated that Hojlund and Zirkzee are tracking back a lot and having to cover large spaces in defense. He added that they consequently look exhausted while going forward, which has resulted in their poor shot conversion. He said (via Metro):

"You are being judged on how you play in that system and you are able to see you are not giving your best because either the system is not good for you or you play out of position. We go back to Zirkzee playing out of position, running all over the place, looking lost so you cannot use his best qualities. The same for Hojlund, he is wasting all his energy tracking back to cover the space because the fact the midfield is too far away from each other. There are holes to cover then when you go forward, you have wasted all your energy."

Hojlund and Zirkzee have two and three goals, respectively, in the league this season. The two players have become a big reason why the Red Devils are currently 15th in the Premier League table.

Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United teammates would not be happy with Rasmus Hojlund

Rio Ferdinand spoke on TNT Sports earlier this season and claimed that Rasmus Hojlund has been letting his teammates down. He believes that the Manchester United striker is making too many mistakes up front and said (via StrettyNews):

“I’d be surprised if he’s not getting a few fingers pointed at him in the changing room at half-time. Hold the ball, keep the ball, you’re the platform for us to get up the pitch, and I think far too many times he’s too loose in those situations. The amount of turnovers he’s had today, as I said, I’d be surprised if players [haven’t had a word with him]. Slack and loose in possession giving it away, and Man United can’t get out and get any good possession in and around the final third when your No.9 isn’t able to hold the ball up.”

Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in 2023 for a reported £72 million. He has 23 goals in 75 matches for the Red Devils and provided three assists.

