"Wataru doing LFC", "Found their level" - Liverpool fan stunned as Reds submit bid for Japanese midfielder 

Liverpool have submitted a formal bid for Wataru Endo to bring the Japanese midfielder from VfB Stuttgart. Fans on Twitter are reacting to this piece of news.

The Reds are keen on bolstering their midfield. They have already signed Dominik Sszoboszlai from RB Leipzig for a fee of £70 million and Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of £35 million.

However, Jurgen Klopp still needs reinforcement as the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, and more have left the club in the summer. The Merseysiders targeted Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, only to see both players picking Chelsea over them.

Now, the club have turned their attention towards Wataru Endo of Stuttgart. The defensive midfielder has been a part of the Bundesliga side since 2020 and has so far made 133 appearances for the club.

Endo is also Japan's captain and has made 50 appearances for the Asian giants at the international level. Fans, though, are a little unconvinced at the Reds' approach as Endo is already 30. One fan wrote:

"Wataru doing @LFC."

Another commented:

"Liverpool found their level."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after the Premier League club tabled a bid for Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo:

Liverpool urged to sign another Bundesliga midfielder

The Reds have already brought in Dominik Szoboszlai from EB Leipzig and are courting Wataru Endo of VfB Stuttgart. Don Hutchinson has named another Bundesliga star who can be a good fit for the Anfield club.

RB Leipzig's Xaver Schlager, Szoboszlai's former teammate, is tipped to succeed at the Anfield club by Hutchinson as he recently tweeted:

"Would Be a very good signing for Liverpool. I’ve liked him for a while. Had Potential at Salzburg/Wolfsburg and has definitely kicked on a Leipzig."

Schlager joined Leipzig in 2022 and is contracted with the German club until the end of the 2025-26 season. He has an estimated market value of €22 million. Whether the Reds also pursue the 25-year-old central midfielder after Japan captain Endo remains to be seen.