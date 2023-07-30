Adidas recently released a stunning video on their Instagram page depicting the journey of Lionel Messi's first seven days as an Inter Miami player.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner opted to join the MLS club after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent following his two-year tenure in the French capital.

Inter Miami officially announced the signing of Lionel Messi on July 15 and the Barcelona legend signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club, being unveiled to the fans the next day alongside Sergio Busquets at the DRV PNK Stadium.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner made an instant impact on his debut against Cruz Azul on July 21. He scored a sensational 94th-minute free-kick to help Inter Miami win 2-1 in their first group-stage game in the Leagues Cup.

Messi followed this up with another stellar outing against Atlanta United on July 25. The MLS side comfortably won 4-0, with the Argentina icon scoring a brace and providing one assist.

Adidas posted a video portraying the player's first seven days in Inter Miami. It can be viewed below:

Lionel Messi's tenure at the club is set to continue on August 2 as Inter Miami face Orlando City in the Leagues Cup Round of 32.

Inter Miami co-owner makes massive Lionel Messi to Barcelona revelation

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas recently revealed that he would allow Lionel Messi to have a proper farewell at the Spotify Camp Nou in the future. However, he also firmly ruled out any chances of the Argentine ace being loaned to Barcelona.

Messi left the Blaugrana to join PSG in the summer of 2021 after 17 seasons. Unfortunately, he could not leave on his own terms, and was forced out due to Barcelona's financial woes.

Jorge Mas addressed the matter on the Offside with Taylor Twellman podcast (via GOAL):

"I don’t know if it’s some type of friendly or farewell game. They have this Gamper Trophy they play for in the summer. But there will be something where, hopefully when the new Camp Nou is open, because their stadium there they will not be playing in for the next year and a half, hopefully, Lionel Messi can say his proper goodbye."

He added:

"That does not entail playing for Barcelona. He’s not going to go on loan there. That’s not going to happen. Yes, he deserves his correct goodbye there. Yes, and I will do everything in my power in order to facilitate and help him do that."

Messi had the option to return to Barcelona after leaving PSG as a free agent. However, he turned the offer down due to the club's financial issues. The 36-year-old also rejected a lucrative contract with Al-Hilal to join Inter Miami.