WATCH: Al-Wehda forward Jean-David Beauguel scores stunning bicycle kick to knock Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr out of Kings Cup

Al-Wehda's French forward Jean-David Beaguel scored a spectacular bicycle kick to send Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr home packing from the Kings Cup on Monday (April 24). The strike turned out to be the only goal of the game as Al-Alami succumbed to defeat at Mrsool Park.

Dinko Jelicic's team's defence failed to clear the ball from a corner. After a clumsy spell of play, the ball fell to Beaguel, who scored a goal Ronaldo would have been proud of.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, had a frustrating and unlucky outing. Al-Wehda's Moroccan goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi denied the 38-year-old on multiple occasions. He saved a shot from point blank range in the first half.

Munir produced yet another spectacular save at the start of the second half from a Ronaldo header. Apart from that, the shot-stopper stood tall for his team on other occasions, too.

RMC Sport @RMCsport Oh quel but de Jean-David Beauguel ! La Français formé au TFC permet à Al-Wehda d'ouvrir le score face au Al-Nassr de CR7 dans cette demi-finale de Coupe du Roi !



Al-Wehda were reduced to ten men at the start of the second half as Abdullah Al-Afith picked up his second yellow card of the game for bringing Ronaldo down just outside the penalty area.

Ronaldo came close in the 82nd minute, but his thunderous left-footed striker struck the bar. Al-Nassr failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage and crashed out of the Kings Cup, losing their second straight game across competitions.

Al-Nassr management recently justified Cristiano Ronaldo's actions after Al-Hilal clash

Before their clash against Al-Wehda, Al-Nassr lost to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo was seen making an obscene gesture towards fans in videos that surfaced on social media.

Ronaldo allegedly grabbed his crotch at fans in an apparent response to Lionel Messi chants throughout the game. However, ann official named Muhammad Al-Enezi has since claimed that Ronaldo was injured and was holding his groin as a result of that (via GOAL Arab):

"Ronaldo suffers from an injury, so his exciting shot from Gustavo Cuellar, the Al-Hilal player, started with a blow in a very sensitive area. This is confirmed information. As for the fans’ explanations, they are free.”

He added:

"The evidence for my words is that Ronaldo, while leaving the stadium, had his head down, and his gaze was not towards the stands, and I confirm once again, based on information from the Al-Nassr administration, that he is injured!"

Cristiano Ronaldo has recently been struggling to get on the scoresheet. The Portuguese, though, boasts an impressive record for Al-Nassr, scoring 11 times and assisting thrice in 14 games across competitions.

