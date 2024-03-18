WATCH: Antony's hilarious reaction to Erik ten Hag's decision to play him as a left-back in extra time during Manchester United's win over Liverpool

Manchester United forward Antony provided a comical moment in response to his manager's instructions as his side claimed a hard-fought 4-3 win over Liverpool on Sunday, March 17. United manager Erik ten Hag employed a number of unorthodox strategies against Liverpool in their dramatic FA Cup quarterfinal clash.

The Red Devils prevailed from the FA Cup clash at Old Trafford after a brilliant counter-attacking performance in extra-time. The Brazilian winger helped pull the side back from the brink with arguably his most impactful performance in over a year.

With Jurgen Klopp's side 2-1 up and heading for a place in the semifinals of the FA Cup, Antony popped up with a brilliant strike on the turn in the 87th minute to level the scoreline. The match went to extra-time and Harvey Elliott gave the visitors the lead at the end of the first half of extra-time through a deflected strike.

Erik ten Hag then briefed his players on a tweak he intended to implement for the second half of extra-time. Antony was shifted to left-back as the manager opted for a more robust counter-attacking structure, and the former Ajax man was stunned. He reacted in an exaggerated manner on the pitch until he was calmed down by his teammates.

Here is a video of Antony's reaction:

The tactical tweak also saw captain Bruno Fernandes shift into something of a central defensive role for the side. The switch from the manager was successful, as the Red Devils scored twice in the second half of extra-time to go through.

Antony redeems himself in dramatic Manchester United win

Signed for a reported €100 million from Ajax in 2022, Antony has mostly failed to dazzle in his time at Manchester United. The 24-year-old has scored only two goals in 30 appearances this season, both coming in the FA Cup.

The Brazilian has lost his place in the starting XI to teenage sensation Alejandro Garnacho and once again started from the bench against Liverpool. The Red Devils went ahead through Scott McTominay (10') before goals from Alexis Mac Allister (44') and Mohamed Salah (45+2') put the Reds ahead.

Antony was summoned off the bench in the 71st minute, replacing striker Rasmus Hojlund for the remainder of the match. The Brazilian forward delivered a brilliant moment with a fine shot on the turn to draw his side level with three minutes left in regulation time.

Liverpool went ahead once more in extra-time through a heavily deflected Harvey Elliott effort before Marcus Rashford (112') restored parity. Amad Diallo found the net with virtually the last kick of the game to seal the Red Devils' place in the semifinals at Wembley.