WATCH: Argentina and Brazil fans engage in all-out brawl inside cemetery as FIFA World Cup fever grips Kerala

The FIFA World Cup fever seems to be fully in swing across the globe, with fans picking their favorites to win the greatest trophy in the world.

A recent video from India shows some overzealous Argentina and Brazil fans engaged in a brawl, despite their teams yet to kick off in Qatar:

The two sets of fans started a brawl in a cemetery as the animosity between the South American heavyweights seems to have been exported beyond Latin America. Notably, the Selecao and Albiceleste are keen rivals, with both nations nurturing a continuing national rivalry in football.

Brazil kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign on Thursday against Serbia and will be hoping to deliver on their tag as tournament favorites. They will be happy to have Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr. in fantastic form heading into the competition.

Argentina kick off their campaign today (Tuesday) in the first fixture against the host’s neighbors, Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi will hope to lift the FIFA World Cup in what might prove to be his final attempt.

Both sets of fans will eagerly wait to see how their teams perform. While fan violence can never be condoned, the presence of Argentina and Brazil should make for a fine tournament for fans and neutrals alike. After all, these are two teams with the ability to motivate such strong emotions in the stands.

FIFA World Cup governing body demand change to Belgium kit ahead of Canada clash

Belgium have been notified of changes that they need to immediately implement to their kit before they kick off against Canada in the FIFA World Cup. FIFA has continued to support World Cup hosts Qatar and ordered the Red Devils to remove the word "Love" from their kit collar.

This follows the decision by the governing body to book any national captains who wear the "One Love" armband at the tournament. Notably, the armband was designed in protest of the human rights situation in Qatar. The Gulf state also ranks near the bottom for most human and press liberty indexes.

Belgium designed their strip with the famous festival Tomorrowland in mind, with the country hoping to popularize their "LOVE" kit in the build-up to the tournament. The collaboration proved very successful in Belgium, where the kit has found mass popularity; however, it does not seem to have any fans at FIFA.

According to Express, FIFA are reportedly not open to negotiations and have instructed the Belgian FA to comply. It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will do so, due to the logistics involved in ordering a new set of kits from their manufacturer, Adidas.

