Argentina captain Lionel Messi is breathing fire right now and has taken apart Croatia in their semi-final clash at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, December 13.

At the time of writing, La Albiceleste are leading the Vatreni by 3-0 with just 10 minutes of normal time remaining, and the 35-year-old legend has had a hand in all of them.

He put the Copa America champions in front from the penalty spot in the 34th minute with a cool finish into the top-right corner, before releasing Julian Alvarez on the break for their second.

Messi's best, however, was yet to come.

Conn @ConnCFC MESSI WHAT AN ASSIST MESSI WHAT AN ASSIST https://t.co/lgRZxXMp5H

In the 69th minute, he brilliantly got to the byline from the left before squaring the ball to an unmarked Alvarez in the box to make a simple finish into the far corner.

It was an ordinary goal, but the assist was extraordinary, with Messi making mincemeat of Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol in the build-up.

The Paris Saint-Germain ace could be seen running in and out of the full-back, hanging determinedly on the ball before gliding his way to the byline and laying it off for Alvarez.

Fans absolutely lost their minds, with many calling it the best assist of the tournament yet. For the record, this was Messi's third assist of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, joining Portugal's Bruno Fernandes, France's Antoine Griezmann and England's Harry Kane for the most so far.

Argentina absolutely destroyed Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals

Argentina are cruising to a thumping 3-0 victory over Croatia and the scoreline doesn't lie - Lionel Messi and co. have been thoroughly dominant in the game.

The former Barcelona star's penalty may have been dubious, but otherwise, there has been no disputing the South American giants' authority in the game.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



LIONEL MESSI HEADS BACK TO ANOTHER WORLD CUP FINAL! REDEMPTIONLIONEL MESSI HEADS BACK TO ANOTHER WORLD CUP FINAL! REDEMPTION 🇦🇷LIONEL MESSI HEADS BACK TO ANOTHER WORLD CUP FINAL! 🐐 https://t.co/hVOZKgfEjo

Croatia, so resilient and fluid, had no answer today whatsoever. They looked like a pale shadow of their rip-roaring selves that knocked out Japan and Brazil in the last two knockout rounds.

Having lost to the Vatreni by the same scoreline in the group stages of Russia 2018, Argentina have got sweet revenge. Onto the finals now on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium, where they will come up against either France or Morocco.

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : What will be the fixture for FIFA WC 2022 Final? Argentina vs France France vs Croatia Argentina vs Morocco Morocco vs Croatia 1288 votes