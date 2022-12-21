WATCH: Argentina fan jumps into team bus as 2022 FIFA World Cup champions parade trophy in Buenos Aires

Argentina are the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions, and the team have gone back to their country to bask in the glory of their achievements at a trophy parade. However, things took a rather interesting and fun turn when an over-excited fan jumped into the La Albiceleste team bus in Buenos Aires.

In a video posted by @ruizdiazlucas94 on Tiktok and shared by Diario Ole on Twitter, the zealous fan can be seen doing the unexpected:

While standing on a pedestrian bridge above the slowly moving bus, the fan climbed over to the side and got into the bus.

His enthusiasm is certainly understandable, as La Albiceleste have done an incredible job by securing the FIFA World Cup after 36 long years. They started off the campaign in Qatar on the wrong foot with a shock loss to Saudi Arabia. However, they improved their performances and got to the final, where they secured an impressive win against France.

This is the first time the FIFA World Cup has been paraded on an open-top bus in Argentina. The country understandably has been celebrating their triumph since Sunday. On Tuesday morning, Lionel Messi and his teammates were greeted by numerous fans at the airport, and it has been fanfare after fanfare ever since.

In the video below, the legendary forward can be seen emerging from the flight with the World Cup in his hands to the extreme delight of fans:

The government declared December 20, 2022 a national holiday in Argentina following their FIFA World Cup win

Fans took to the streets to celebrate their World Cup triumph, and the Argentina government also had similar sentiments in mind. In a statement released to the general public (via GOAL), it declared Tuesday a national holiday to let all of Argentina celebrate and bask in World Cup glory:

"On December 18, 2022, the Argentine National Team representing this country has won the World Cup held in Qatar. That by virtue of the foregoing, it is appropriate to declare December 20, 2022 a national holiday so that the Argentine people can express their deepest satisfaction with the national team, and speak out in favour of sport and the homeland."

The next FIFA World Cup will be held in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, and the Albiceleste will hope they can do the unthinkable and retain the trophy.

