WATCH: Arsenal fans troll Bayern Munich star Harry Kane with Granit Xhaka chant after 2-2 draw in UCL fixture

Arsenal returned to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2010 against Bayern Munich at the Emirates on Tuesday.

Arsenal took the lead early in the 12th minute thanks to Bukayo Saka's exquisite left-footed finish. Bayern then caught the Gunners on the counter just six minutes later as Serge Gnabry scored the equalizer.

Leroy Sane then won a penalty for the Bavarians at the half-hour mark, which Harry Kane converted to put Bayern 2-1 up at the break.

A brilliant piece of footwork from Gabriel Jesus in the second half saw substitute Leandro Trossard get on the scoresheet and earn a lifeline for the Gunners. However, neither side were able to find the winner, as the first leg ended in a 2-2 draw.

Speaking after the game on TNT Sports, Harry Kane reflected on the encounter and spoke about what's to come in the second leg. During the interview, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker was the recipient of some biting chants from Arsenal fans, who sang:

"He's top of the league! He's top of the league! Granit Xhaka, he's top of the league!"

The chants were about former Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka, who's having an extraordinary season with Bayer Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso's side have been extremely dominant in the Bundesliga this season, leading the league by 16 points over second-placed Bayern.

Harry Kane names Arsenal star who's 'really dangerous' after UCL draw

During his post-match interview, Harry Kane lauded Gabriel Jesus for the attacking threat he poses, insisting that the Brazilian striker can be menacing in the opposition's box.

Jesus did extremely well with his feet to get the ball to Trossard and secure the equalizer for the Gunners. Speaking about the former Manchester City forward's piece of skill, Harry Kane said (via TBR Football):

“Obviously, disappointment (that Arsenal equalised). But look, it was a tough game. I think leading up to that goal we lost two or three duels in a row. [Gabriel] Jesus in the box is really dangerous with the chop he has and unfortunately for us, he found Trossard there."

He added on the draw:

“Overall, it was a really tough game. Of course, we are never happy not to win but a tough point away from home.”

Jesus has registered seven Champions League appearances for the Gunners this season, scoring four goals and making three assists. He has also contributed as many goals and assists in 21 Premier League games this term.