WATCH: Arsenal legend Ian Wright sings ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ with Liverpool fans at Anfield

Arsenal legend Ian Wright recorded himself singing "You'll Never Walk Alone" with Liverpool fans prior to the Anfield side's 2-0 victory over Everton on Sunday, April 24.

The Reds are embroiled in a title race with Manchester City, trailing Pep Guardiola's men by just a point with four games remaining.

Wright was a visitor at Anfield for the Merseyside derby on April 24. There he got to witness the amazing atmosphere Liverpool fans put on prior to the side's win.

He joined the pre-match festivities by bellowing out the club's famous song.

You can watch 'Wrighty' get involved below:

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Ian Wright singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' at Anfield is the content we needed today Ian Wright singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' at Anfield is the content we needed today 🙌 https://t.co/1aVGfzmqml

A second-half blitz from the Reds would eventually break through the resolute Everton defense. Andy Robertson's header around the hour mark and Divock Origi's strike in the 85th minute did the damage.

Liverpool fans have been loud and proud all season long with their side targeting an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.

They will look to become the side's 12th man when the Reds host Villarreal on Wednesday at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Jurgen Klopp proud of Liverpool's run of form

Jurgen Klopp is in buoyant mood

Liverpool trailed Manchester City by twelve points at the start of the year and their huge surge back into the title race has been remarkable.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has commented on the side's impressive form which has seen them go unbeaten in 14 Premier League games.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Just 𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐊 at what it means to Jurgen Klopp! Just 𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐊 at what it means to Jurgen Klopp! 🎉 https://t.co/bGeGCvtp9j

He told reporters following the Merseyside derby win (via BBC Sport):

"The amount of wins we've had in recent months is insane. You have to work. The boys did that again. I'm really happy."

Klopp's men won the Carabao Cup in February, defeating Chelsea in the final on penalties. They will once again play the Blues in the final of the FA Cup on May 14 and could be in another final in the same month.

If they manage to defeat La Liga side Villarreal, they will be in the final of the UEFA Champions League in Paris on May 28.

By then, Reds fans will have learnt whether the side have won the Premier League or if City have put their admirable resurgance to bed.

Nonetheless, Klopp can be proud of the enormous consistency and relentlessness of his side that has them aiming for a quadruple for the first time in English football history.

