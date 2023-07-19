Watch: Arsenal star becomes unlikely hero as he helps Gunners win MLS All-Star Skill Challenge with 40-yard crossbar chip

Arsenal's Auston Trusty turned out to be an unlikely hero as the Gunners won the MLS All-star skill challenge. Trusty hit the crossbar from 40 yards out with a chipped effort to seal the win for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's team won the contest 6-5 in a challenge that consisted of various rounds of skill shots. The first team to reach five points needed to hit the crossbar to secure a win in the challenge.

While the contest was battled closely between the two teams, Trusty hit the crossbar with his final effort to win it for the Gunners.

Watch Auston Trusty winning the MLS skill challenge for the Gunners:

Major League Soccer @MLS



@Arsenal's Auston Trusty walks it off after an All-Star comeback attempt in the Had to be the former MLS man.@Arsenal's Auston Trusty walks it off after an All-Star comeback attempt in the #MLSAllStar Crossbar Challenge pres. by @Gillette. pic.twitter.com/HE5SAq6PXn

After winning the challenge for his team, Trusty said (talkSPORT):

"It felt great. I told you we would take care of business! This was awesome. It's a really cool environment. I'm really blessed to be here."

Trusty spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Championship side Birmingham City. He won the Player of the Season award in the Championship last campaign. The Arsenal loanee posted a message on social media after receiving the award:

"Supporters Player of the Season. Thank you to the club and fans that have made Birmingham feel like home since day one. I am so honoured and grateful."

What Auston Trusty said about playing European football with Arsenal?

Auston Trusty joined Arsenal from MLS club Colorado Rapids in the 2022 January transfer window. However, he spent the rest of the season on loan with the MLS club.

Trusty was once again loaned out in his second season at the Emirates, this time to Birmingham City. The youngster, who also made his debut for the USMNT this year, said about playing in European football (as per the Gunners' website):

“It’s my first year over here in Europe and first time on loan, but I didn’t come here thinking this is just for a season. I came here thinking I want to make my mark on an organisation. I’m thankful that I have been perceived this way by the fans. It’s been really, really awesome."

He added:

“Coming from the US, I knew I would have to prove myself. I really was an unproven European player.

"I had to prove that I can hold my ground and do my job. Coming to the Championship and a team like Birmingham City that allowed me to show that was the best-case scenario.”

Trusty, 24, is a defender. However, he could find it difficult to get regular game time at Arsenal, as the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jakub Kiwior and newly signed Jurrien Timber are in the team.