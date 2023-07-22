WATCH: Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka wins hearts with incredible gesture for fan on birthday

Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka won hearts as he gifted a young fan his match-worn boots on the fan's birthday. This happened after the Gunners sealed a 5-0 win in their friendly fixture against the MLS All-Stars.

The winger played a part as the Gunners managed to defeat the All-Star team by a score of 5-0 in their latest friendly match. After the game, he went to embrace the fans on the sidelines. He made a fan's day with his gesture by gifting him the match-worn boots.

Watch the video of the incident:

Bukayo Saka gifts fan his MATCH WORN boots for his birthday!

Arsenal emerged victorious in their pre-season friendly game by a massive scoreline. Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz were on the scoresheet for the Gunners.

Saka, meanwhile, is once again expected to be a crucial player for Mikel Arteta's side this season. The youngster scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists across competitions in 48 matches during the 2022-23 season as the Gunners finished second in the Premier League. Fans will hope that the 21-year-old can keep up his rich vein of form this season.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's advice to Bukayo Saka

Arsene Wenger is considered the greatest Arsenal manager ever. The legendary Frenchman led the Gunners to their iconic invincible Premier League winning campaign back in the 2003-04 season.

Wenger is still widely respected among the Gunners for what he managed to achieve with the north London club. Wenger visited the dressing room after a game last season and shared a piece of advice with Bukayo Saka.

Speaking on the matter, the club's non-executive director Tim Lewis told the Telegraph:

"It was great to take Arsene down to the dressing room. Bukayo didn’t know him but he called him ‘boss’ immediately. He said, ‘Boss, how can I improve?’ – [and] Arsene very dryly said, ‘I think you could use your right foot a bit more’."

Arsenal's number 7 is already a menace to deal with due to his trickery and finesse. If he can further improve the use of his weaker foot, the 21-year-old can be even better.