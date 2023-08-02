Watch: Barcelona legend Gerard Pique gets serenaded by 'Shakira Shakira' chants at King's League event, video goes viral

Fans kept chanting Shakira's name as Barcelona legend Gerard Pique tried to address the audience during the King's League's end-season celebrations.

Pique is the founder of the King's League, which has become quite a popular event in the Spanish football circuit. Ex-players like Sergio Aguero, Iker Casillas, and more participated in the recent season of the King's League.

Pique, however, was trolled by his former Spain teammate Casillas as the Real Madrid legend urged the "Waka Waka" song to be played at the King's League celebrations. Needless to mention, Pique's former partner is the singer of the famous song that was the theme of the 2010 FIFA World Cup that took place in South Africa.

Fans also managed to poke fun at the Barcelona legend by chanting the Colombian pop star's name when Pique got up on the stage.

Watch the video of the incident below:

Gerard Pique and Shakira were in a relationship of more than a decade and even had two children together, named Milan and Sasha. They broke up last year and the pop star has since moved to the US city of Miami with her children.

When Shakira revealed that Gerard Pique had a complicated relationship with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola

Gerard Pique was a key player for Barcelona when Pep Guardiola was the manager of the Catalan club. Along with Carles Puyol, Pique was a mainstay at the heart of the team's defense under Guardiola.

However, Pique and Guardiola reportedly had a frosty relationship. This is according the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner's former partner Shakira as she said (via AS Tikitakas):

"Gerard had a rather complicated relationship with Barça. With Guardiola he had a super tense relationship, of 'you go or I go'. It was a situation that made him suffer a lot."

After coming through the La Masia academies, Pique had a stint in the Premier League with Manchester United. Guardiola, however, brought the defender back to Camp Nou in 2008. While he did make 183 appearances under Guardiola, they seemingly weren't on the best terms.

That, however, didn't transcend to the team's on-field performances as Barca achieved tremendous success under the current Manchester City manager, including winning the treble in the 2008-09 season.