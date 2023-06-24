Watch: Barcelona legend Ronaldinho and Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr link up to score incredible goal in exhibition match

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho assisted as Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior scored a spectacular goal in a recent friendly. Paulo Dybala also played a part in the goal.

The two Brazilians and the Argentine superstar combined to give the fans a glimpse of the South American footballing flair. After Dybala passed to Ronaldinho, the Barcelona legend brought out his dazzling skill moves to play a superb pass to Vinicius.

The Real Madrid attacker capped off the move with a sensational finish. He chipped the ball over the goalkeeper in a nonchalant manner to leave fans stunned. It was a delightful effort that can be watched by fans again and again.

Watch Barcelona legend Ronaldinho combine with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior:

Ronaldinho is a bonafide legend of the Catalan club. He made 207 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 94 goals and providing 70 assists. Vinicius, on the other hand, has been a key player for Los Blancos in recent seasons, scoring 59 goals and providing 64 assists in 225 games.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi endorsed Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's future has been up in the air. The Frenchman has informed his club that he doesn't intend to increase his stay in the French capital beyond 2024.

The Parisians have given him an ultimatum that either he renews or he will be sold. Real Madrid have once again been linked with the attacker after a failed move last summer.

According to a report from Defensa Central, Lionel Messi, who has already played his last game for PSG, endorsed the Frenchman potentially joining Los Blancos. Messi reportedly said:

“I prefer that you go to Barça, but if you want to go to Madrid, do it, you deserve a real winning project.”

Messi is Barcelona's greatest-ever player, according to the consensus view. Hence, him endorsing Mbappe's potential move to Los Blancos is surprising. Mbappe is one of the best players in the world and would massively help any team's attack.

