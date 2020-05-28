Watch Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele take up the challenge of answering impossible questions

Dembele with the ball during a game

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele took up the task of answering difficult questions in a video on the official Barcelona YouTube channel. The Barcelona player was given two choices and was asked to choose between them. The choices included gems such as him needing to choose between videogames and his friends, and between having ten kids or not having any at all.

Barcelona player Dembele was asked to choose between not having to move for a week or not talking for six months. His choice was not moving for a week as he can't imagine himself not talking at all for a minute, let alone six months.

He was then asked whether he would travel to the past or the future. He said to the past so that he could see his childhood home of Evreux and also he wanted to be in control of his destiny.

The Frenchman was asked whether he would take not playing video games for a year or not seeing his friends for a month. He said that he'd take not playing video games for a year as he can't go without seeing his friends for a long time.

He then answered a question on whether he wants to score a last-minute goal or a hat-trick. He chooses the hat-trick because he loves scoring goals and the more goals the better. The World Cup winner was asked whether he wants ten kids or none at all to which he said he wanted ten so he could have an entire football starting 11 including himself.

Ousmane Dembele has gone through a rough time since transferring to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund. He was signed for €105 million plus bonuses by Barcelona making him the second most expensive player in the world at the time. The winger has unfortunately not transitioned well to the work ethic of Barcelona. Some blame should lie with the player as when he transferred in the summer of 2017, he didn't make the effort to learn Spanish quickly enough. This would have further aided in his transition and he would have been advised by Lionel Messi and co about what to do and not to do.

The Frenchman has also reportedly missed training sessions due to oversleeping after spending the previous night playing video games. His discipline on and off the pitch has left a lot to be desired and would have prompted Barcelona to have second thoughts. He has also not been helped by former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde, who was renowned for his pragmatic style of football.

The former manager played the winger as a left midfielder, with more emphasis on defensive work-rate. This took away from the natural ability of his pace and being able to use both feet competently. His creative ability has not been utilised that much with Barcelona solely relying on Messi for that. He'll be hoping to begin the season on fire and cement himself in the team or even pave way a move to a new club.