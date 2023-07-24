WATCH: Brazil star copies Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic Siuu celebration after scoring at FIFA Women’s World Cup

Brazil star Beatriz Zaneratto Joao copied Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic siuuu celebration after scoring in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, currently taking place in Australia and New Zealand.

Brazil faced Panama in a group game and managed to get a 4-0 win in the game with Ary Borges scoring a hat-trick. Joao, however, stole the eyeballs as she netted a spectacular goal in the 48th minute.

After a phenomenal team move, Joao found back of the net with a brilliant finish to make it 3-0.

Joao paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo by performing the Portugal captain's iconic siuuu celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo keen on winning trophies with Al-Nassr this season

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 21, 2022. He has since made 19 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists.

Ronaldo's team, however, went trophyless in 2022-23 as they finished second in the SPL and were knocked out of both domestic cup competitions. Ronaldo, however, is aspiring to win trophies this season.

Speaking about his ambitions for the upcoming campaign, Ronaldo has set out big goals as he said (via GOATTWORLD Twitter):

"We have a lot (of trophies) this year. We hope to win all the trophies. We know it will be difficult, but we have a good team, coach and new players. The ambitions are the same as last year, and we are looking forward to having a great season. Of course, we want to win some trophies this year. Let's see what happens."

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have a new coach at the helm as Luis Castro has taken charge of the team. Apart from that, the club has already signed Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofana will also join. They have also been linked with a move for Bayern Munich's Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane.