Watch: Brazil star Weverton carries injured Danilo to celebrate Casemiro's late winner against Switzerland

Brazil star Weverton carried Danilo on his back to celebrate Casemiro's late winner against Switzerland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Selecaos left it late in their latest World Cup clash against Switzerland. Casemiro found the back of the net with a spectacular side-footed volley in the 83rd minute of the game.

Danilo, who suffered a sprained ankle during the clash against Serbia, wanted to join the team's celebration. He rode on Wevertin's back to enter the team huddle.

The Selecaos sealed their qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament with the win. They now have six points from their two games.

Neymar hailed Casemiro for his performance in Brazil's win

Brazil v Switzerland: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Neymar had to watch from the sidelines as Brazil managed to earn a 1-0 win against Serbia.

The prolific attacker suffered an injury during his team's first game against Serbia. He has been ruled out for the remainder of the group stages.

Neymar, however, took to social media to hail his international teammate, as he wrote:

"Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a long time."

The Manchester United midfielder also extended a hand of sympathy for Neymar ahead of the match against Switzerland. Speaking about Neymar's absence, he said to the media (via The Guardian):

“We can’t stop talking about Neymar, It’s just how important he is to us. He’s our biggest player, the difference for us, but we have a lot of other very good players too. Rodrygo, for example, lights up the eyes and delights everyone who sees him play. Neymar doesn’t deserve this, He has a great heart.”

Tite's assistant Cesar Sampaio also showed his sympathy toward the absent superstar as he said:

“Neymar’s an extraordinary talent, obviously, But we can rely on our other players; they really are a gift to football. Neymar has the leading role but often, as we see with the movies, someone who is not the protagonist steals the scene.”

Marquinhos said:

“We wish we could have Neymar and Danilo with us, But the professor can confirm the talented players we have will maintain our level. Switzerland will give us a run for our money but we can still seal our place in the last 16.”

