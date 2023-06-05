WATCH: Brazilian forward Hulk scores incredible free-kick goal from 45 yards for Atletico Mineiro

Former Brazil international Hulk recently scored a phenomenal 45-yard free kick for Atletico Mineiro. The attacker has always been known as a powerful striker of the ball and his recent goal was a testament to his spectacular shooting ability.

Hulk stepped up to take the spot kick which looked like being in an unscorable distance. However, the former Zenit Saint Petersburg forward found the back of the net, surprising everyone.

He joined Atletico Mineiro back in 2021 and has so far scored 84 goals and provided 23 assists in 144 appearances for the club. He has made 30 appearances across competitions this season, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists.

Hulk once lost six kilos during a match

Hulk's physique is one of his most impressive aspects. The player is a workhorse and spends hours in the gym. However, he once lost six kilos in weight during a match.

This happened during a Copa do Brasil clash between Atletico Mineiro and Flamengo. He started the game at 97 kilos and weighed 91 kilos when the match was finished. The former FC Porto star tod about his weight loss (via MARCA):

"Since I arrived at Atletico Mineiro, that was the game in which I was most dehydrated. Today I lost six kilos. It was exhausting. I was tired. I started the match [weighing] 97 kilos and finished it [weighting] 91."

He added:

"I fell down in the anti-doping. I was there for four hours. I drank 30 litres of water. But I was having trouble urinating. In the end it worked and now I just want to get home."

He also represented the Brazil national team 49 times during his career, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists. The player was a part of the squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

