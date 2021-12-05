WATCH – Bruno Fernandes reacts hilariously to football fan who chose Mo Salah ahead of him in FPL

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes had an interesting interaction with Arsenal fans who picked Mohamed Salah over him in their Fantasy League.

Fernandes was on his way home after scoring a goal in United’s 3-2 victory against Mikel Arteta’s side. It was then that he pulled up next to a car carrying Arsenal fans at a traffic light. The Gooners immediately tried to get the Portuguese midfielder’s attention, chanting, “Bruno, Bruno!”

The United playmaker was in a jovial mood after his performance and indulged the fans. However, a member of the group shouted:

“I don’t have you in fantasy!"

When Fernandes asked the supporter who he had instead, they replied:

“Mohamed Salah all the way man, I’m sorry he takes up all my money! You saw him yesterday, you saw him yesterday!"

The Portuguese maestro gasped in disappointment and drove off, leaving the fans behind, although he is unlikely to take the exchange to heart:

The star bagged his 45th goal in his 100th appearance for Manchester United, bringing his tally to 79 goal involvements in total.

Bruno Fernandes might be a popular player in the Fantasy League, but Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah takes the crown for these fans.

Salah has been in amazing form this campaign with Liverpool. The Egyptian has bagged 13 goals and 9 assists in 15 games this season.

Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes contend for Fans' Footballer of the Year

With the Reach PLC Fans' Footballer of the Year award fast approaching, Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah have taken up slots as strong contenders. Having flourished for Manchester United and Liverpool respectively, the duo are expected to be in contention for the award this season. Salah won the trophy last year.

Fernandes may have struggled in recent weeks at Old Trafford, but his presence on the pitch has been pivotal for United. Salah, on the other hand, is widely being regarded as the most in-form player in Europe right now. The Egyptian star has been ruthless for Liverpool so far this season, scoring in nearly every game.

Other players who have a chance at winning the award include Chelsea stars Jorginho, Mason Mount and Edouard Mendy. Manchester City's Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne and Ruben Dias will also be contenders for the the award.

