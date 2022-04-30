WATCH: Carlo Ancelotti in tears as he becomes first manager to win titles in 5 major leagues after guiding Real Madrid to La Liga glory

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has today become the first manager to win all five major leagues in European football.

Los Blancos earned a 4-0 victory over RCD Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga this evening. Goals from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema and a brace from Rodrygo sealed the win for the Madrid giants.

Real Madrid have thus been crowned champions of Spain, with four more games left to play. Ancelotti and Co have earned 81 points from 34 matches, tasting defeat just three times on their road to glory.

The Bernabeu outfit have now reclaimed their La Liga crown, having lost it to Atletico Madrid last season. The league win is also of much significance to Los Blancos manager Ancelotti.

No other manager has ever won each of the top five leagues in Europe. Ancelotti, who has now added another feather to his cap, was left in tears after leading Real Madrid to La Liga glory today.

Ancelotti, who began his senior managerial career with Reggiana in 1995, first led AC Milan to Serie A glory in the 2003-04 season. Six years later, the Italian tactician won the Premier League with Chelsea.

The 62-year-old went on to enjoy success in France, leading Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the Ligue 1 title in 2012-13. Germany was next on Ancelotti's list as he conquered the Bundesliga in 2016-17.

B/R Football @brfootball



Legend. Carlo Ancelotti is the first manager ever to win all of Europe’s top five leagues.Legend. Carlo Ancelotti is the first manager ever to win all of Europe’s top five leagues.Legend. 👑 https://t.co/Suf1B8J59Y

Ancelotti has now enhanced his status as one of the best managers of his time. It is worth noting that he has won three UEFA Champions League trophies, among other major silverware.

Ancelotti's Real Madrid win La Liga in style

Ancelotti took charge of Los Blancos on a three-year deal at the start of the season. He stepped down from his role as Everton manager to seal his return to the Bernabeu.

The Italian has now led the Madrid giants to La Liga glory in style. Ancelotti and Co enjoy a 17-point lead at the top of the table, with second-placed Sevilla earning 64 points from 34 matches.

Having sealed the league title, Real Madrid will now turn their attention towards their Champions League showdown with Manchester City. They are set to face Pep Guardiola's side at home in the second leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday.

Manchester City earned a 4-3 win against the Spanish champions in the first leg of the tie at the Etihad Stadium last Tuesday. They will look to defend their one-goal lead next week, while Ancelotti's side will look to turn things around.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer