WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo bags incredible hat-trick for Al-Nassr with 2 free-kick goals and outrageous chip

Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, turned in a masterclass during Al-Nassr's 8-0 SPL away win against Abha on Tuesday, April 2.

Al-Alami hammered their opponents on away turf and Ronaldo was at the forefront of the magnificent display. The Portugal superstar scored a spectacular hat-trick and set up two goals before being subbed off at half-time.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a driven free-kick past Ciprian Tatarusanu. The Abha goalkeeper, however, could have done better with his reactions. Ronaldo's second (21'), though, was a peach of an effort, leaving Tatarusano rooted to his spot with a free kick.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored his second consecutive hat-trick, netting once again in the 42nd minute, this time with a delightful chip from way outside the penalty area. It was a performance of the highest order from the legendary forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo also bagged two assists, setting up Sadio Mane in the 33rd minute and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaihmeen in the 44th minute of the game. His stats have been glowing this season.

Ronaldo has so far scored 36 goals and has provided 12 assists in 35 appearances across competitions. He has 29 goals and 10 assists in 24 Saudi Pro League games this season and is currently the Saudi top flight's leading scorer.

The hat-trick against Abha also took Ronaldo's career goal tally to 885. He is edging closer to becoming the first player in history to score 900 career goals after being the first to reach 800 goals.

Luis Castro raves about Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

While Luis Castro has a balanced Al-Nassr side at his disposal, an in-form Cristiano Ronaldo makes the Portuguese manager's job significantly easier. The 39-year-old's recent performances have proven so.

Castro reacted to Ronaldo's stellar showing against Abha, telling the media after the 8-0 routing (GOATTWorld on X):

"Ronaldo is accustomed to football perfection and is always at this level regardless of the team's condition. Set-pieces are his specialty and he can score from more than one position."

Castro added:

"Cristiano is an example for every player."

At the age of 39, Ronaldo is showing that he is a lethal marksman and can tear opponents apart individually. He will return to action with Al-Alami on April 5 to play Damac in an SPL away clash.

