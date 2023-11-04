WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks deadlock for Al-Nassr with incredible long-range goal in 2-0 win over Al-Khaleej 

Cristiano Ronaldo was at it again for Al-Nassr as he broke the deadlock against Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (November 4) with a sumptuous strike from distance.

Turning back the years, the 38-year-old continued his golden form in the Saudi League this season by netting a league-leading 12th goal in 11 outings in the 26th minute.

Aymeric Laporte doubled the hosts' lead 13 minutes into the second period, thanks to his captain Ronaldo's league-leading seventh assist of the campaign. Al-Alami remain second in the standings, four points behind Al-Hilal after 12 games.

Coming to the Ronaldo strike, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner took a touch before unleashing a fierce right-footer to bulge the Al Khaleej net. Here's the video of the strike:

The Al-Nassr striker now has 15 goals and nine assists in 16 games across competitions, with 19 of those goal contributions (12 goals and seven assists) coming in the league.

Overall, Ronaldo has 29 goals and 11 assists in 35 games across competitions. His six goals in as many Arab Club Champions Cup are not counted in his official tally, as the competition has been deemed a 'friendly' one by FIFA.

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo is also in fine form for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the best players in the game's history, continues to age like fine wine.

Apart from his exploits in club football with Al-Nassr, the 38-year-old has also been in imperious form for Portugal. Ronaldo has played a key role in the Selecao qualifying for UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany, netting nine times in seven games.

Four of those strikes came in his last two qualifying games - braces against Slovakia (home) and Bosnia & Herzegovina (away). The all-time Euro top-scorer (both qualifying and finals) is now set to participate in a record-extending sixth European Championships. For context, nobody else has appeared in more than four.

Having missed out on the 2023 Ballon d'Or 30-man shortlist, Ronaldo is keen to show that he's far from a spent force as he eyes a second European Championship and possibly another Ballon d'Or.