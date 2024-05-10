WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo bundles home goal from close range to give Al-Nassr 2-0 lead vs Al Akhdoud in 3-2 win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored again for Al-Nassr as they beat Al Akhdoud 3-2 in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, May 9. The Prince Hathloul Sports City Stadium hosted the clash.

The visitors started well, with Marcelo Brozovic opening the scoring in the seventh minute with a strike from the edge of the box. Ronaldo doubled their lead in the 15th minute after he deflected in a low Ali Al-Hassan cross from close range. You can watch the goal below:

Al Akhdoud then showed a great fight in the second half to bounce back. Hassan Al-Habib (60') and Savioud Godwin (70') scored to restore parity. With the game appearing to be heading for a draw, the Knights of Njad landed the final blow.

A header from Cristiano Ronaldo hit the crossbar in the first minute of stoppage time. Al Akhdoud failed to clear the ball as it jumbled around in the box, which was emphatically put in the net by Marcelo Brozovic.

Al-Nassr remained second in the league table and sit nine points behind Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand. The two sides will next face off on Friday, May 17. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has had a prolific season so far, scoring 42 goals and providing 12 assists in 41 games across competitions.

Al-Nassr looking to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate this summer

As per Caught Offside (via Daily Express), Al-Nassr are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Casemiro this summer. They have also opened talks with his representatives for a potential summer transfer.

Casemiro has had a torrid second season at Manchester United, having joined the club from Real Madrid in 2022 for a reported fee of £70 million. He faced immense criticism for his performance as a centre-back in United's 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6.

As per the aforementioned report, Manchester United are looking for a major clearout this summer and Casemiro could be among the ones to leave. Al-Nassr are open to offering around £34 million, which would be a record transfer out fee for a midfielder in United's history.

Casemiro has also previously played with Cristiano Ronaldo, making 109 appearances together at Real Madrid and 13 at Manchester United.