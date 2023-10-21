WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates wildly after scoring incredible long-range free-kick to give Al-Nassr lead over Damac

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a brilliant free-kick for Al-Nassr against Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (October 21) to put the hosts into the lead.

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou gave Damac a surprise lead at Mrsool Park on the stroke of half-time. However, Luis Castro's side drew level through Talisca seven minutes into the second period before their captain produced a stunning free-kick four minutes later to bulge the Damac net.

From 30 yards out, Ronaldo fired in a curler to the top right corner, leaving the Damac goalkeeper with no chance. It was the 38-year-old's league leading 11th strike in just nine games to go with his five assists.

The Portugal captain reacted with glee after converting the effort from distance as he ran to his manager and bench to celebrate. Here's the video of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's celebration after netting his free-kick against Damac:

Castro's side saw out the game to return to winning ways after a last-gasp 2-2 draw with Abha in their last Saudi Pro League game. Al-Nassr now have 22 points from 10 games, four behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo the top scorer for club and country in 2023

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo continues to age like fine wine as he scored his 41st goal for club and country on Saturday. That's the most any player has scored this year, one ahead of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Ronaldo has sizzled for Portugal in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying. Leading from the front, the 38-year-old has fired nine goals in seven games to book the Selecao's place in the finals in Germany next year. They did so by beating Slovakia 3-2 at home last week.

Three days later, Ronaldo scored in the 5-0 qualifying win at Bosnia and Herzegovina to move to 40 goals for the year for club and country. Haaland joined him by scoring in City's 2-1 Premier League win at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

However, Ronaldo has taken the outright lead once again with his superb strike against Damac. His tally comprises nine strikes for Portugal and 32 for Al-Nassr.