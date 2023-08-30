Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo debuts new celebration in Al-Nassr's 4-0 thrashing of Al-Shabab

Cristiano Ronaldo starred yet again as Al-Nassr secured a 4-0 win against Al-Shabab in their latest Saudi Pro League game, marking their second win in a row. The 38-year-old scored two penalties in the fixture and debuted a new celebration after scoring one of the goals.

Rather than doing his trademark 'Siuuu' celebration, Ronaldo performed an intriguing dance move to celebrate his goal.

Watch Ronaldo's latest celebratory move:

Al-Alamy's campaign in the SPL got off to a poor start as they suffered two consecutive defeats after winning the Arab Cup of Champions. Luis Castro's team, however, have found their momentum again, winning their last two matches in a row.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played a starring role in both matches. After scoring a hat-trick in the previous match against Al-Fateh, he found the back of the net twice against Al-Shabab.

Al-Nassr will return to action on Saturday, September 2, when they take on Al-Hazm. Luis Castro's team are now sixth in the league table with six points from four matches. Ronaldo leads the SPL's goal-scoring charts with five goals to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to Al-Nassr's win on social media

Ronaldo won his first trophy as an Al-Nassr player in the form of the Arab Cup of Champions earlier this month. The Portugal captain is now leading from the front to help his team cover ground in the SPL.

After netting a brace against Al-Shabab, Ronaldo posted a jubilant message on social media. He thanked the fans for their support and hailed the team for their display, writing:

"What an amazing atmosphere in our stadium! Very happy to celebrate this win with our fans! Fantastic performance from the Team! Vamooos @AlNassrFC_EN!"

Ronaldo has already formed a deadly partnership in Al-Nassr's attack alongside summer signing Sadio Mane. The Senegalese forward arrived from Bayern Munich in a $43.85 million deal.

Fans will hope that the duo can keep producing the goods for the team as the season progresses.