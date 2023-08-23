Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo furiously screams at referee and asks him to ‘wake up’, video goes viral

A video of Cristiano Ronaldo shouting at the match officials during Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League playoff clash against Shabab Al-Ahli on Tuesday (August 22) has gone viral online.

Al-Nassr faced Emirati club Shabab Al-Ahli for a group stage berth in the AFC Champions League at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh. Luis Castro's side managed to book a place in pot 4 of the draw after earning a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Dubai-based club.

Anderson Talisca opened the scoring for Al-Nassr 11 minutes into the game, but a brace from Yahya Al-Ghassani put Shabab Al-Ahli in front. It took late goals from Sultan Al-Ghannam (88'), Talisca (90+5') and Marcelo Brozovic (90+7') for the Saudi Arabian giants to turn the game around.

Despite coming from behind to claim the win, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. felt they were hard done by the referees. Al-Aalami believed they should have received a penalty on five different occasions, including when an acrobatic effort from the Portuguese icon struck an opponent's outstretched arm in the penalty area.

Ronaldo, 38, was evidently infuriated by the quality of refereeing, as he was seen furiously screaming at match officials. The five-time Ballon d'Or appeared to be yelling at the referees to 'wake up'. Watch the video here (h/t @albiFCB7 on Twitter):

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are now eagerly waiting to find out who they will be facing in the AFC Champions League group stages. The draw will take place on Thursday (August 24).

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League qualification

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to express his delight at Al-Nassr's win against Shabab Al-Ahli. The superstar stressed the need for the side to fight till the end as they did against the Emirati outfit. He wrote on Instagram:

"Difficult game, but Important win to qualify for the Asian champions league! Always believe to the end! Never give up!"

Although Cristiano Ronaldo could not get on the scoresheet, he provided the assist for Marcelo Brozovic's goal. He is, nevertheless, pleased to have led Al-Nassr to the AFC Champions League proper. Al-Aalami went into the game on the back of two consecutive defeats in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently had an impressive Arab Club Champions Cup run with Al-Nassr. He bagged six goals from as many games, becoming the top scorer. He, thus, won his first trophy with the Saudi club.