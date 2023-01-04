Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez arrive in style ahead of Al-Nassr unveiling

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez arrived in style ahead of the Portuguese superstar's unveiling as an Al-Nassr player. Ronaldo was presented to the crowd at Mrsool Park earlier this evening.

The superstar was a free agent since the mutual termination of his Manchester United contract on 22 November. He has now signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Nassr for a period till June 2025.

The deal will see the player earn approximately €200 million per year, the most in the history of football.

Ahead of his unveiling ceremony, which turned out to be a fantastic spectacle, the 37-year-old and his partner Georgina arrived in Riyadh in a flamboyant manner.

Rodriguez came separately along with her kids.

Ronaldo put an end to his time in European football with his move to Al-Nassr. The superstar scored 701 goals while playing for clubs like Sporting CP, Manchester United (two stints), Real Madrid, and Juventus.

He also won the UEFA Champions League five times in his career and is the highest goalscorer in the history of the competition.

After conquering the European circuit, Ronaldo, one of the greatest players of all time, will look to leave his mark in Asia.

Cristiano Ronaldo adamant that move to Al-Nassr doesn't mark the end of his career

Many fans and pundits have opined that the move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr signalled that the end of Cristiano Ronaldo's glorious career is near. The Portuguese superstar, however, is confident that this isn't the case.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar said (via Indian Express):

“It’s not easy to win any games today. The evolution of football is different and this isn’t the end of my career by moving to the Middle East. For me, I’m really happy to be here and I know the league is competitive. I’ve watched many games. I am so proud at making this big decision in my life and my career. My work in Europe is done. I played for all the most important clubs."

Ronaldo headed straight to train with the team after being unveiled as a player for the club in the Middle East.

