WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo makes gesture towards Mikel Arteta after Arsenal were awarded penalty against Manchester United

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted making a gesture towards Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta following the awarding of a penalty to the Gunners on Saturday.

Ronaldo's side was trailing 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to an early opener from Nuno Tavares. He was then left furious by referee Craig Pawson's decision not to award Manchester United a penalty midway through the first half.

Arsenal full-back Cedric Soares appeared to stop the ball with his hand after falling to the ground whilst under pressure from Jadon Sancho.

Despite Sancho and Ronaldo leading the Red Devils protests, Cedric wasn't penalized. Shortly after, their misery was compounded when the hosts were awarded a spot-kick as Bukayo Saka was shoved to the ground in the area by Alex Telles.

Saka scored the resulting penalty to double Arsenal's lead. But new footage has emerged of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner speaking to Arteta before the second goal.

In Arsenal's Bench Cam video on YouTube, at around the 4:08 mark, the 37-year-old forward can be seen making a gesture with his hand towards the Spanish manager. He points towards where the Cedric handball incident took place before the two shook hands.

Cedric then confronted his Portugal international teammate to protest his innocence, which was unlikely to have improved the United striker's mood.

Cristiano Ronaldo went on to score his 100th Premier League goal soon after to bring his side back into it. Eventually, a Granit Xhaka thunderbolt in the second half sealed a vital win for the North London club.

Arsenal effectively end Manchester United's top-four hopes despite Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics

The defeat at the Emirates all but killed any hopes Ralf Rangnick's side had of qualifying for next season's Champions League. They now lie six points behind the fourth-placed Gunners, who have also played a game less.

Since his return to Old Trafford after the transfer from Juventus in the summer, Cristiano Ronaldo has gone on to become the Red Devils' leading scorer across the current campaign. He has managed 22 strikes in his 35 appearances.

However, the season has ended in diabolical circumstances for the 20-time English champions, having won just twice in their previous eight top-flight games.

With the announcement of Erik ten Hag as the club's new manager next season, it looks set to be a summer of upheaval at Old Trafford. The interim boss Rangnick told Sky Sports, after the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, that they need up to 10 new players.

