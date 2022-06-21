WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo makes rare appearance like never before in funny TikTok dance video

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo recently made a rare appearance in a funny TikTok dance video that will take many by surprise.

The legendary forward continues to turn back the years for both club and country, having had a hugely successful past season from a sole perspective. The Manchester United forward hit 24 goals in 39 appearances for the Red Devils following his return to the club from Juventus last summer.

A summer TikTok dance named: "Unroll, hit and play" has gone viral with many joining in on the dance.

Ronaldo is enjoying the post-season with his family and has also taken time to show off his dance moves with Alicia Averió and Cristiano Jr.

Ronaldo and his family have been on holiday in Majorca celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's 12th birthday (as per the Daily Star).

The United star will be hoping to entertain the Old Trafford faithful come next season with the Red Devils eager to bounce back from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

Despite Ronaldo's impressive goalscoring feats, Manchester United finished sixth in the league and disappointed, both domestically and in Europe.

The United star soon heads off for pre-season

Manchester United kick-off their pre-season on July 12 with a clash with fierce rivals Liverpool in Thailand. The Red Devils will have a new manager at the helm in Erik ten Hag, who has been tasked with revitalizing the side.

The Dutch tactician became one of Europe's most admired coaches during his time at Eredivisie side Ajax, where he won two league titles and two KNVB Cups.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play a huge part in Ten Hag's United side heading into next season, with the veteran likely to lead the line for the Red Devils. Pre-season will give Ten Hag a vital amount of time to gain an understanding of the squad at his disposal including the influence Ronaldo has on the team.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Erik ten Hag has already had positive conversations with Cristiano Ronaldo. [@caughtoffside] #MUFC Erik ten Hag has already had positive conversations with Cristiano Ronaldo. [ @FabrizioRomano ✅ Erik ten Hag has already had positive conversations with Cristiano Ronaldo. [@FabrizioRomano, @caughtoffside] #MUFC 🇵🇹🔴

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't get a pre-season with Manchester United last summer as he made the move to Old Trafford at the start of the Premier League campaign. This year, he will get the opportunity to merge ideas with Erik ten Hag and get a grasp of the style the Dutchman is looking to implement.

