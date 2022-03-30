Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo misses glorious chance to put Portugal ahead vs North Macedonia

Cristiano Ronaldo has missed a golden opportunity to give Portugal the lead in their playoff final against North Macedonia.

The forward has started the game up front, with his nation's 2022 World Cup qualification on the line. However, he was unable to give side a crucial early lead in the game.

The Portugal captain was played through on goal by Otavio in the 13th minute of the game but only managed to drag his shot wide.

The winners of this game will book their place at the 2022 World Cup in Russia. Portugal reached the final by beating Turkey 3-1 in their previous fixture. Otavio, Diogo Jota and Matheus Luiz were on the scoresheet for Fernando Santos' side, while Burak Yilmaz scored a consolation goal for Turkey.

North Macedonia, on the other hand, secured a shocking victory over European Champions Italy in their playoff semi-final. Aleksandar Trajkovski scored in the 92nd minute if the game to send his nation into the playoff final.

"Matter of life and death" - Cristiano Ronaldo on Portugal's playoff final against North Macedonia

Ronaldo is leading the line for his nation against North Macedonia

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo seemed confident about his side's chances of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. However, the forward also gave North Macedonia credit for reaching the finals and was wary of the threat that his opponents could have during the game. He said:

"The team is quite confident, I feel all the players are ready. For us, this game is a matter of life and death, we are aware of its importance and I take this opportunity to appeal to the supporters to give us incredible support tomorrow. We're playing North Macedonia and of course people think it's going to be an easier opponent.

"From my point of view it's going to be an extremely tough game because if the Macedonians are here it's because they deserve to be. North Macedonia are a very organised team, but if Portugal are at their best, they beat any team in the world."

