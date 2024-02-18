WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo nets 21st league goal of season in Al-Nassr’s 2-1 win over Al-Fateh

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Feb 18, 2024 03:09 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo keeps finding the back of the net
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 21st league goal of the season on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a goalscoring return to Saudi Pro League action as Al-Nassr earned a hard-fought 2-1 win against Al-Fateh on Saturday (February 17).

Ronaldo scored the opener in the 17th minute. After being found by Sultan Al-Ghannam, the 39-year-old rifled his shot from inside the area to the back of the Al-Fateh net.

It was his 21st league goal in 19 games this season. Overall, Ronaldo has 26 goals and 11 assists in 27 games across competitions.

Watch Ronaldo's goal:

Despite the club captain striking early, Luis Castro's team had to toil for the three points. Salem Al-Najdi equalised for Al-Fateh in the 29th minute as Slaven Bilic's team threatened the Knights of Najd on multiple occasions.

However, they were punished for their profligacy as Otavio saved Al-Nassr's blushes with a bullet header in the 72nd minute. Ronaldo showed some impressive build-up play to find Al-Ghannam out wide. The full-back whipped in a perfect delivery, which Otavio connected well with his head.

Al-Nassr have won back-to-back games across competitions since the resumption of the season following the winter break. They are second in the Saudi Pro League with 49 points from 20 games, trailing Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand, by four points.

Cristiano Ronaldo inching closer to 900 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time highest goalscorer in the history of the beautiful game. Despite recently turning 39, he remains a lethal finisher, as his last two club performances prove.

Ronaldo's strike against Al-Fateh was his 875th career goal for club and country. After becoming the first player to score 800 career goals, Ronaldo is in touching distance of reaching the 900-goal mark.

He has scored 412 goals after turning 30, a remarkable number, which is one more than what the legendary Thierry Henry scored during his entire career.

