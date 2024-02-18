WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo nets 21st league goal of season in Al-Nassr’s 2-1 win over Al-Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a goalscoring return to Saudi Pro League action as Al-Nassr earned a hard-fought 2-1 win against Al-Fateh on Saturday (February 17).

Ronaldo scored the opener in the 17th minute. After being found by Sultan Al-Ghannam, the 39-year-old rifled his shot from inside the area to the back of the Al-Fateh net.

It was his 21st league goal in 19 games this season. Overall, Ronaldo has 26 goals and 11 assists in 27 games across competitions.

Despite the club captain striking early, Luis Castro's team had to toil for the three points. Salem Al-Najdi equalised for Al-Fateh in the 29th minute as Slaven Bilic's team threatened the Knights of Najd on multiple occasions.

However, they were punished for their profligacy as Otavio saved Al-Nassr's blushes with a bullet header in the 72nd minute. Ronaldo showed some impressive build-up play to find Al-Ghannam out wide. The full-back whipped in a perfect delivery, which Otavio connected well with his head.

Al-Nassr have won back-to-back games across competitions since the resumption of the season following the winter break. They are second in the Saudi Pro League with 49 points from 20 games, trailing Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand, by four points.

Cristiano Ronaldo inching closer to 900 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time highest goalscorer in the history of the beautiful game. Despite recently turning 39, he remains a lethal finisher, as his last two club performances prove.

Ronaldo's strike against Al-Fateh was his 875th career goal for club and country. After becoming the first player to score 800 career goals, Ronaldo is in touching distance of reaching the 900-goal mark.

He has scored 412 goals after turning 30, a remarkable number, which is one more than what the legendary Thierry Henry scored during his entire career.