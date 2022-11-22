WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe burst into laughter as they draw caricatures of each other inside Portugal’s FIFA World Cup camp in Qatar

Portugal stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe engaged in a fun team bonding exercise ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Ghana on 24 November. The former Real Madrid teammates drew hilarious caricatures of one another and burst out laughing.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not had it easy since the start of the season. He has been allotted a sporadic role under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, starting only four of the 10 Premier League games he’s played so far.

He has also found himself in trouble due to disciplinary issues and recently gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan, criticizing Ten Hag and the club’s operations.

Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to return to United after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. So it is important for him to put in a good shift in the tournament and draw prospective suitors.

Inside Portugal’s training camp, Ronaldo engaged in a fun exercise with compatriot Pepe to lighten his spirits ahead of the FIFA World Cup clash against Ghana.

The 37-year-old drew a hilarious caricature of the center-back and burst out laughing. Pepe returned the favor with a hysterical drawing of Ronaldo, highlighting his Adam's Apple. Watch the video clip involving the two Portuguese veterans below:

Ronaldo has featured in 16 games for the Red Devils this season, scoring thrice and claiming two assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he has nothing to prove ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo will be participating in his fifth and possibly final FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Fans expect him to lift the trophy and go down in history as one of the greatest-ever footballers.

Ronaldo, however, has claimed that does not have anything left to prove and claimed that he will remain content even if he doesn’t win the World Cup in Qatar.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Cristiano Ronaldo on the response to his recent interview 🗣 Cristiano Ronaldo on the response to his recent interview 🗣 https://t.co/OuXGY4jebr

Speaking to the press, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said (via Diario AS):

If at 37 years and 8 months I still have to prove things, I would be worried… I respect people's opinions. I want to have a great World Cup for my family, for my fans. I want to win, but if I don't, I'll be happy for what I've done.”

Ronaldo has featured in 17 World Cup games thus far, scoring seven times. He needs three more goals to leapfrog Eusebio and become Portugal’s all-time top scorer in World Cup history.

