WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo produces iconic piece of skill to beat Hannibal Mejbri in Manchester United training 

Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years in Manchester United's training ahead of their Premier League game against Norwich City on 16 April. The 37-year-old forward produced some excellent skills to beat youngster Hannibal Mejbri and score past the goalkeeper.

During the early stages of his career, Ronaldo was renowned for being a tricky winger capable of getting past defenders with his skills. The Portuguese superstar showed some glimpses of the same in training on Thursday (14 April).

Manchester United's official Twitter page tweeted a video of the same with the caption "Vintage Cristiano."

The clip can be viewed below:

Cristiano Ronaldo looks fit to start against Norwich at Old Trafford on Saturday. The forward seems to be in line to lead the attack against Dean Smith's side, who are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Manchester United are in dire need of securing three points in the league to end their underwhelming season on a high.

The Red Devils come into the game after suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton at Goodison Park on 9 April. They also could only manage a 1-1 draw against Leicester City in their last home game in the league a week before that.

These dropped points are causing United to drift out of the top-four race in the Premier League. As things stand, the Red Devils are seventh in the league table, having accumulated 51 points from 31 matches. They are right now six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with seven matches remaining in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the top goalscorer at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the club's leading goalscorer this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

However, things have not seen smooth-sailing for Ronaldo since his move from Juventus last summer. The 37-year-old has gone through a few dry spells in front of goal over the course of the season.

Ronaldo managed to score just one goal in the first eight league matches of the 2022 calendar year. However, the Portuguese superstar did end his barren run with a hat-trick against Tottenham in a 3-2 win for Manchester United.

It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo currently has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract at Manchester United. There have been rumors suggesting that the forward could leave Old Trafford if United fail to secure Champions League football for next season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee