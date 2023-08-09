WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo pulls off iconic celebration after scoring match-winning penalty to help Al-Nassr reach cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo pulled off his iconic 'SIUUU' celebration after helping Al-Nassr reach the final of the Arab Cup of Champions on Wednesday, August 9. He netted a penalty in the 75th minute of the semi-final clash against Al-Shorta.

After Sadio Mane earned the spot-kick, the Portugal captain scored by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way with his immaculate accuracy. He has now scored 17 goals and has provided three assists in 23 matches since joining the SPL club in December last year. He has scored in four matches in a row during the ongoing Arab Cup of Champions.

Watch Ronaldo's celebration:

Anderson Talisca came close to scoring in the first half against Al-Shorta on Wednesday after receiving a pass inside the penalty area from Marcelo Brozovic. His effort, however, was well saved by the Al-Shorta keeper.

Cristiano Ronaldo was well spotted by Alex Telles on the left side of the attack after a short while. While the Al-Nassr captain cut in and lost his man with a brilliant piece of skill, his effort was a whisker away from the far corner.

Ronaldo, though, turned out to be the match-winner with his penalty. He is now close to winning his first trophy as an Al-Alamy player and the team will take on the winner of Al-Shabab vs. Al-Hilal on August 12.

Manchester United new signing Rasmus Hojlund said he likes Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality

Manchester United recently signed Rasmus Hojlund in a £72 million deal from Atalanta by Manchester United. The 20-year-old arrives as one of the best young strikers in European football.

Hojlund has previously spoken about how he idolized Cristiano Ronaldo. Apart from his generational skills, Ronaldo's mentality is one of the main reasons behind his success atop the game for over a decade.

Hojlund hailed that aspect as he said (via Express):

"I think there’s an interview very early with Anderson and Ferdinand - the reporter asked them ‘who’s the best football player in the world?’ and he just said ‘me’. I like this mentality, that’s the same mentality I go for.”

The interview Hojlund was referring to was during Ronaldo's first Manchester United spell. When out with Anderson and Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo was asked about who is the best player in the history of football and he named himself.

That goes to show the self-belief Cristiano Ronaldo has always had as he went on to become one of the greatest players in the history of football.