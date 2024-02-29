WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Al-Nassr fans chant his name in SPL fixture against Al-Hazm

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo watched on and waved to Al-Nassr fans chanting his name in their recent Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Hazm.

Ronaldo was serving a one-match ban imposed by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) for 'provoking fans'.

In Al-Nassr's previous league fixture, a 3-2 win against Al-Shabab, opposition fans chanted Lionel Messi's name to rile up the Portuguese forward.

In response, Cristiano cupped his ear to the crowd and made a lewd gesture, which led to the suspension and a fine of 30,000 Saudi Riyals (£6,350).

As he sat on the sidelines against Al-Hazm, fans started chanting his name. He acknowledged their singing with a fist pump and a thumbs up, as seen in the video below.

The Portuguese talisman is enjoying an incredible 2023-24 season, having scored 28 goals and assisted 11 more in 29 games.

He has also formed an incredible strike partnership with Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca.

Their performances have helped Al-Nassr to second place in the league, seven points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Every game in the league is a must-win for Cristiano's side to have any chance at winning the title.

However, they also need to turn their focus to the AFC Champions League, with the first leg of the semifinal against Al-Ain coming up next.

Ronaldo will be back in action for that fixture, looking to get back into his goalscoring groove.

Ronaldo's 'contagious hunger' keeping him in the national team: Roberto Martinez

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player that he has ever worked with.

Speaking to RTVE, Martinez said:

"I've worked with many, but what sets Cristiano apart is the need to always be prepared to be the best."

Martinez also praised Cristiano's insatiable desire to get better at every opportunity, citing it as the major reason for his continued presence in the national squad. He added:

"A contagious hunger, but very difficult to achieve."

Ronaldo holds the record for the most caps and most goals scored for Portugal, with 128 goals in 205 appearances.

Martinez will be working with the 39-year-old marksman with the Portuguese national team at the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany, trying to replicate their victory at the 2016 edition.

They will be facing Turkey, Czech Republic and one of Georgia, Greece, Luxembourg or Kazakhstan in the group stages.