WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammates commemorate him with a special cake as he returns to training after international duty

Cristiano Ronaldo received a warm welcome from his Al-Nassr teammates in training as he returned from international duty with Portugal.

The 38-year-old dazzled for the Selecao in their two UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers during the recent international break. Ronaldo scored a brace in Portugal's 3-2 home win over Slovakia last week, which confirmed the Selecao's place in the finals in Germany next year.

The Al-Nassr attacker bagged another brace in his next outing as Portugal won 5-0 at Bosnia and Herzegovina to make it eight wins out of eight in the ongoing qualifiers. The brace took Ronaldo's goal tally for club and country to 40 this year, making him the most prolific scorer in 2023.

Ronaldo returned to his club side on Thursday (October 19), where his Al-Nassr teammates prepared a customised cake with his picture to celebrate his 40th goal of 2023.

Here's the video of Al-Nassr players presenting the cake to Ronaldo and posing for pictures:

Ronaldo's 40 goals for the year comprise nine for Portugal in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers and the rest for Al-Nassr. He will now look forward to competing at a record-extending sixth European Championship for the 2016 Euro champions in Germany next summer.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. take on Damac at home in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (October 20). Luis Castro's side have 19 points from nine games, trailing leaders Al-Hilal by four points.

Ronaldo has been in sizzling form in the league this season. The 38-year-old has bagged a league-leading 10 goals and five assists, leading both categories. He drew a blank in the 2-2 home draw with Abha, which snapped his six-game scoring streak in the league.

Overall, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has 11 goals and six assists in 11 games across competitions for Al-Alami. The tally, though, doesn't include his six goals in as many outings in his team's victorious Arab Club Champions Cup. The competition has been deemed by FIFA to be an exhibition event.