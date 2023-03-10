WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's angry reaction after Al Nassr's loss to Al Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo cut an unhappy figure following Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League defeat to Al Ittihad on Thursday, March 9. The defeat saw Ronaldo's side concede the top spot in the league table to their opponents on the night.

This was the Portuguese's second appearance against Al Ittihad and his side failed to beat them on both those occasions. The first time Ronaldo faced them was in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals, which ended 3-1 in Al Ittihad's favor.

The recent encounter was much more closely fought, with both sides failing to find the back of the net until the 80th minute. Romarinho then broke the deadlock to hand his side a crucial win in the 2022-23 league season.

Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you! 🏼 Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead.Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you! Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead.💪🏼Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!🙌🏼💛💙 https://t.co/9L61mC2Jfn

The defeat saw Al Nassr slide down to second spot in the league table. Al Ittihad are the league leaders now with 47 points after 20 matches, one more than Ronaldo's side. There are 10 matches left in the league season.

Here's how the Portuguese talisman reacted to the 1-0 defeat:

Cristiano Ronaldo was furious after Al Nassr lost to Al Ittihad in the SPL.

The loss saw them slip to second in the table.



Cristiano Ronaldo was furious after Al Nassr lost to Al Ittihad in the SPL.

The loss saw them slip to second in the table.

Cristiano Ronaldo had just one shot on target in the match. He completed two of his three attempted dribbles, but just 67% of his 36 passes.

How Cristiano Ronaldo has fared for his new side so far

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia following a breakdown in his relationship with Manchester United. His contract with the Premier League giants was terminated by mutual consent in November last year.

He subsequently failed to find a suitor in Europe that would match his wage demands. As a result, he moved to the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr in December last year.

He has so far made eight appearances for the Middle East club, scoring eight and assisting two goals in the process. He has also scored two hat-tricks in Saudi Arabia so far, including a four-goal outing against Al Wehda in February.

Next up, Ronaldo and Al Nassr will take on Abha in the quarterfinals of the King Cup of Champions on Tuesday, March 14.

