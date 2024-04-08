WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s full reaction including gesture of wanting to punch referee filmed after red card vs Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo was shown a straight red card for elbowing an Al-Hilal player during Al-Nassr's 2-1 Saudi Super Cup semi-final defeat on Monday (April 8).

With Al-Nassr losing 2-0 and 85 minutes on the clock, Ronaldo and Ali Al-Bulaihi vied for a ball that had gone out of play. The Portuguese legend wanted the throw-in to be taken quickly but the Al-Hilal centre-back picked up the ball and shielded it from Ronaldo.

The Al-Nassr forward retaliated by elbowing Al-Bulaihi and was shown a straight red for his actions. Right after being given the marching orders, Ronaldo evidently raised his right fist toward the referee, which made it seem like he wanted to punch him.

The former Real Madrid superstar then slowly walked off the field, gesturing to all corners of the stadium to take note of what had just happened. He then sarcastically gave a thumbs up in the direction of Al-Bulaihi and the referee as Al-Nassr prepared to see out the game with 10 men.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to the red card below:

It was a frustrating day at the office for Ronaldo, who had just two shots on target out of six attempts. He also missed one big chance and registered no key passes.

Sadio Mane's goal (90+9') came too little, too late as Al-Hilal booked their place in the Saudi Super Cup final against Al-Ittihad. As for Al-Nassr, they succumbed to their first defeat in five games, having gone on a run of four wins in the Saudi Pro League before this result.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr could end the season with just one trophy

Cristiano Ronaldo won his first trophy with Al-Nassr right before the start of the current season, when his team lifted the Arab Club Champions Cup.

It was the first time Faris Najd lifted the title in their history, and it served as the perfect start for Al-Nassr's season. There were high hopes that Ronaldo would power his team to major trophies this term, with the club also making the cut for the AFC Champions League.

Fast forward to April, and the Riyadh-based giants are out of the AFC Champions League after losing to Al-Ain in the quarterfinals (4-4 aggregate, 1-3 on penalties). They are also eight points behind Al-Hilal in the title race with just seven games left this season and currently occupy second position in the table.

The table-toppers have 77 points from 27 matches, and given that they are still unbeaten in the league, it would take a miracle for Al-Nassr to leapfrog them. Ronaldo and Co. still have a shot at winning the King Cup, where they take on Al-Khaleej in the semi-final on May 1. Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad will face each other in the other semi-final clash.

