WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible long range free-kick goal in Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Abha

Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years as he scored a thunderbolt of a free-kick during Al-Nassr's 2-1 win against Abha in the Saudi Pro League (SPL). The home side came back from a 1-0 deficit to turn the game on its head and earn all three points.

Coming into the contest, Rudi Garcia's team were second in the SPL table and were trailing league leaders Al-Ittihad by four points with a game in hand. Abdulfattah Adam Ahmad Mohammad gave Abha a surprise lead in the 26th minute with a ripping strike to the roof of Al-Nassr's goal.

The onus was upon Rudi Garcia's team to get on the attack and produce a goal. While they came close on multiple occasions, it wasn't until Ronaldo's 78th minute free-kick that they could restore parity.

The Portuguese has been known for scoring free-kicks from long distances throughout his career, however, Ronaldo's free-kick goals have dried up in recent years.

Ronaldo, though, gave fans a reminder of his generational talent with his goal. The ball went through Abha's wall. However, the power of the shot was so thundery that Abha goalkeeper Devis Epassy could only pick it up from the back of his net.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick goal:

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored his first free-kick goal for Al-Nassr, and 59th of his legendary career. He has scored nine goals and has provided two assists in 10 matches for the Riyadh-based club.

Abha were reduced to 10-men in the 80th minute when Zakakria Sami Al-Sudani was sent off for a tackle on Ronaldo and Al-Nassr won a penalty. While almost everyone expected Ronaldo to search for his second of the night, Anderson Talisca stepped up and converted with conviction to give the hosts the lead at Mrsool Park.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will now join Portugal for international duty

Cristiano Ronaldo is certainly enjoying himself in the Middle East with Al-Nassr. However, it is time for the international football's record goalscorer to be back in the European circuit.

Portugal are set to play Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers and Ronaldo, Portugal's captain, is in the side for those games.

After the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the consensus belief was that Cristiano Ronaldo is on borrowed time at the top. It is time for the legendary no. 7 to prove his doubters wrong, yet again.

Poll : 0 votes