Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's outrageous overhead kick attempt in King's Cup final goes viral

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo turned back the clock with an outrageous overhead goal attempt against Al-Hilal in the Saudi King's Cup final on Friday (May 31). The effort came in the 46th minute, with the Knights of Najd trailing 1-0.

Aleksandar Mitrovic fired the newly crowned Saudi Pro League champions ahead in the seventh minute of a rousing title match in Jeddah. However, Ronaldo almost pulled his side level with a brilliant effort, only for the attempt to smack the woodwork before it was cleared away by the Al-Hilal defence.

The effort elicited memories of Ronaldo's wonder strike in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Juventus in the 2017-18 season, which Real Madrid won 3-0.

Meanwhile, here's the video of a similar attempt from Ronaldo six years later:

It's pertinent to note that Luis Castro's side finished second, 14 points behind the runaway champions Al-Hilal, in the league. Al-Hilal went unbeaten during the season, winning 31 of 34 games.

How Cristiano Ronaldo has fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a fabulous season - his first full campaign in the Saudi top flight with Al-Nassr - whom he joined on a free transfer in December 2022 following two decades in Europe.

The 39-year-old has struck an impressive 50 times in as many games across competitions and has also provided 13 assists. Six of those strikes came in Al-Nassr's victorious Arab Club Champions Cup campaign.

Ronaldo struck a brace on final day of the Saudi Pro League season in a 4-2 home win over Al-Ittihad. With 35 goals, he broke the record for most goals in a Saudi top-flight campaign.

In the process, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner became the first player to win the Golden Boot in four different leagues. Ronaldo first achieved it with Manchester United in the Premier League before also accomplishing it with Real Madrid in La Liga and with Juventus in Serie A.

Apart from his 35 league strikes, Ronaldo also struck six times times in his maiden AFC Champions League campaign, where Castro's side fell on penalties in the quarterfinal to Al-Ain. He has scored thrice in the ongoing King's Cup as well.