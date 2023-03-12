WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's priceless reaction to being booed by Al Ittihad fans 

Cristiano Ronaldo's priceless reaction to being booed by Al-Ittihad fans ahead of Al-Nassr's clash with the Jeddah-based team was caught on camera. Ronaldo and Co. lost the match by a scoreline of 1-0, with Romarinho scoring the only goal of the match.

Ronaldo, however, looked fired up as Ittihad fans booed him ahead of the game. Given the Portuguese superstar's track record, the reaction shouldn't come as a surprise.

Whenever rival fans tried to antagonize him during his career, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner always rose to the occasion and performed better.

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being booed:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to being booed tonight is priceless… Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to being booed tonight is priceless… 😂https://t.co/au2NCKCIky

Ronaldo, however, couldn't guide Al-Nassr to a win against Ittihad. He had a great chance to equalize in injury time. Marcelo Hohe brilliantly denied the Portuguese, saving a powerful shot from the Portuguese attacker.

Al-Nassr slid down to the second spot in the SPL table due to the loss. They now have 46 points on the board from 20 games, one less than league leaders Ittihad.

Ronaldo and Co. will make their return to action on March 14 as they take on Abha in the Kings Cup quarterfinals.

Louis Saha recently claimed Manchester United could have been better with Cristiano Ronaldo in the team

Cristiano Ronaldo mutually terminated his Manchester United contract in November after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. He has since joined Al-Nassr as a free agent.

While the Red Devils have been impressive in recent times, Louis Saha claimed having Ronaldo in their ranks could have helped United.

Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you! 🏼 Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead.Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you! Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead.💪🏼Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!🙌🏼💛💙 https://t.co/9L61mC2Jfn

He said (via GOAL):

"Ronaldo’s departure marked a fresh start for United, and it gave ten Hag a blank page to draw upon, which has allowed him to establish a winning mentality at the club. Now that the club’s mindset has improved, I think they’d be doing even better if they had Cristiano up top."

Erik ten Hag used Ronaldo as a bit-part player this season, which didn't sit well with the Portuguese. United have signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley since Ronaldo's departure.

