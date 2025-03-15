Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after early substitution in Al-Nassr's SPL clash against Al-Kholood comes to light

Cristiano Ronaldo was frustrated after being substituted early in Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League game against Al-Kholood at Al-Awwal Park on Friday (March 14). The Portuguese superstar started the game and got on the scoresheet as early as the fourth minute.

Al-Kholood goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe saved Jhon Duran's initial shot, but it fell to Ronaldo, who slotted the ball into an empty net. The visitors then had a goal chalked out for a foul in the buildup.

Al-Nassr soon doubled the lead through Sadio Mane (26'), with Cristiano Ronaldo playing a part in the buildup. Duran got in the act in the 41st minute, putting the home side 3-0 up before the break.

However, disaster struck in the 56th minute, with Nawaf Boushal receiving his marching orders after picking up two back-to-back yellow cards. With Al-Kholood piling on the pressure, Al-Nassr manager Stefano Pioli made the tough decision of taking off his talisman in the 61st minute.

Ronaldo was least pleased with the decision but shook hands with Pioli after coming off.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo was exasperated as he walked off to the dressing room.

Al-Kholood got one back through an unfortunate Ali Lajami own goal (72'), but the home side held on to secure a 3-1 win. Ronaldo has now scored 28 goals and provided four assists from 33 games across competitions this season, although his contract expires in a few months.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 86 goals from 97 games for Al-Nassr since arriving at the club at the end of 2022. The Portuguese superstar's contract expires at the end of this season, but it has been reported that he has already agreed to a blockbuster extension.

Ronaldo will reportedly earn €183m for an additional year with the Riyadh-based club. He will also be handed a 5% stake in the club as a token of appreciation.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner celebrated his 40th birthday last month, but his hunger for excellence remains undiminished. Ronaldo has failed to win the league since arriving at the Saudi Pro League, and his team are trailing in the title race this season as well.

Al-Nassr are third on the league table after 25 games, 10 points adrift of leaders Al-Ittihad. While the league title has eluded him, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Arab Club Champions Cup with the Riyadh-based outfit. He is the third-highest goalscorer in the club's history and 36 goals away from the top spot, which belongs to Mohammed Al-Sahlawi.

